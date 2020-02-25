Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Ahsante Shivers scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Southern held Alabama A&M to 37 points on 23.8% shooting en route to a 64-37 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Jaguars. Damiree Burns scored 10 points with five assists off the bench for the Jaguars (13-15, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 40-21 at halftime and held the Bulldogs to a season-low 16 second-half points. Darius Williams had nine rebounds. Cameron Alford scored 10 pints with nine rebounds for Alabama A&M (7-18, 4-10), which shot 24% from the field (10 of 42). Jalen Johnson added four blocks.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Corey Tillery and Dominic Brewton scored 17 points apiece and Alcorn State held off Alabama State 80-77. Troymain Crosby scored 14 points with eight rebounds for the Braves (13-13, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who led 44-29 at halftime and ended their four-game road losing streak. Deshaw Andrews had 13 points and two steals. Tobi Ewuosho had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (8-19, 7-7). Kevin Holston added 14 points, Jacoby Ross had 13 and Leon Daniels six points and 10 rebounds.
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 88-69 to remain atop Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. Devonte Patters scored 17 points with seven assists for the Panthers (16-11, 12-2), who have won six straight. Chancellor Ellis scored 14 points and Dewayne Cox had 10. Faite Williams made 10 assists and scored nine points. Caleb Hunter scored 16 points and Michael Green had 12 for the Delta Devils (2-25, 2-13), who have lost four straight. Torico Simmons had 11 points and Jordan Lyons had 10.