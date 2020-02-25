Faith-based volunteers lend helping hand to flood victims while sharing words of inspiration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Area flood victims are getting a helping hand from strangers as they clean up their homes after the Pearl River flooding.
Faith-based organizations are tackling the wet aftermath while sharing words of inspiration.
On a rainy Monday, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were removing sheetrock and cleaning a flooded home on Deer Trail.
Volunteers from across the country help flood victims overwhelmed by the waters that damaged their once livable homes.
Dee Chambless is from Tyler, Texas and once lived in Jackson.
“So, it’s coming back here and seeing the houses that have been underwater,” said Chambless. “They’re soaked and it’s still raining. So to come back here and be able to be a part of the cleaning up and renovating and all of that really means a lot to all of us."
Nearly two feet of water entered Joyce Dubard's home of over 23 years. She sees the organization as a Godsend.
“They are just wonderful, just wonderful,” said Dubard. “I don’t know what I would do if I did not have Samaritan’s Purse. They’re a lifesaver."
The North Carolina-based agency monitors disasters across the country and dispatches teams where needed.
"First we send out assessors just to look over the property and see where the water line might have been, what kind of damage the home has sustained, and we're gonna do our best to make the home contractor ready once we leave," said Assistant Program Manager Tony Williamson.
The international disaster relief organization has teams throughout the area.
If you need the help of Samaritan’s Purse or would like to donate go to samaritanspurse.org.
