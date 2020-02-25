CSX railroad project affecting police, fire and ambulance drivers

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Work to replace miles of railroad ties in Pass Christian and Bay Saint Louis is underway, meaning drivers including police, fire and ambulance drivers will have to make some detours.
At the heart of the matter is communication, and Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman believes it is the key to their success, especially making sure everyone is working diligently together.
He also noted that the closed crossing impact drivers and first responders.
“I spoke with the fire chief this morning," Freeman said. "We have a fire station on the north side and on the south side of the tracks and we plan accordingly each day whenever they notify us there’s a closing. We just make sure the units know and they plan accordingly.”
Crews are working west from St. Paul Avenue and these railroad crossings in Pass Christian are expected to be closed for at least three days.
Freeman expressed confidence that these closures will not affect response times of police officers.
“All we’re going to do moving forward is just plan to whenever they do close a crossing we have units on the north and the south side," Freeman said. "We have several crossings in Pass Christian, approximately 17, that we can alter our routes whenever we’re responding to an emergency or call to service.”
Tuesday, CSX workers will start their work in Bay St. Louis near Nicholson Avenue.
As crews finish one railroad crossing they will make their way down the tracks to the next crossing, closing roads as they go.
CSX is expecting the entire railroad tie replacement project to take around two weeks to complete.
