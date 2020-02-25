Biloxi teen was ‘a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,’ says her family

Biloxi teen was ‘a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,’ says her family
The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm. (Source: WLOX)
By John Fitzhugh | February 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:37 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm.

For the last four years, Madison Harris lived with her grandmother Susan Richards, her father Stuart Harris, and her step-grandfather Jim Waldeck. They resided in the Biloxi residence where the attempted robbery and fatal shooting happened.

Now the home will act as another reminder of the caring woman her family remembers her to be.

“She loved her music, she loved singing, she loved cooking as much as eating it," Richards said. "She was a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone. She loved her family.”

The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm.
The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm. (Source: WLOX)

Although Madison did previously attend Biloxi High, she had recently continued her studies through a homeschooling program instead.

The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm.
The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm. (Source: WLOX)

Along with her grandparents, Harris also leaves behind five siblings: two brothers, a half-sister, and two stepbrothers. A vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Biloxi Lighthouse to remember the young victim.

Five other teens are charged with capital murder in Morgan’s death.

[ READ MORE: Five teens charged with capital murder in death of 16-year-old Biloxi girl ]

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.