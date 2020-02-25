Biloxi teen was ‘a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,’ says her family

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm.
For the last four years, Madison Harris lived with her grandmother Susan Richards, her father Stuart Harris, and her step-grandfather Jim Waldeck. They resided in the Biloxi residence where the attempted robbery and fatal shooting happened.
Now the home will act as another reminder of the caring woman her family remembers her to be.
“She loved her music, she loved singing, she loved cooking as much as eating it," Richards said. "She was a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone. She loved her family.”
Although Madison did previously attend Biloxi High, she had recently continued her studies through a homeschooling program instead.
Along with her grandparents, Harris also leaves behind five siblings: two brothers, a half-sister, and two stepbrothers. A vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Biloxi Lighthouse to remember the young victim.
Five other teens are charged with capital murder in Morgan’s death.
