WATCH: High-speed dragway crash hospitalizes Coast firefighter

WATCH: High-speed dragway crash hospitalizes Coast firefighter
A wreck at the Gulfport Dragway sent a well-known Coast racecar driver and Pascagoula firefighter to the hospital Sunday afternoon. (Source: Facebook)
By WLOX Staff | February 23, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 9:24 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck at the Gulfport Dragway sent a well-known Coast racecar driver and Pascagoula firefighter to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Shannon Poole is in the hospital tonight recovering from multiple non-life threatening injuries after he wrecked his 1964 Corvette convertible during a race.

Jason Poole told WLOX his brother was going 158 miles an hour when the car flew more than 400 feet and flipped more than 20 times.

OMG y’all!!!!!!!! Praying for Shannon Poole but thank GoD he’s okay 🙏🏼 🙌🏼 thank GOD for them roll bars and that fire suit....

Posted by Jessica G. Millsaps on Sunday, February 23, 2020

He said the car exploded when it hit the ground, but, amazingly, he said his brother was able to walk away from the burning wreckage.

Posted by No Prep Racing on Sunday, February 23, 2020

He’s being kept in the hospital overnight for observation.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.