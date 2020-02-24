St. Paul Carnival Association parade brings many from near and far to Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On a sunny afternoon, people poured into Pass Christian for the annual St. Paul Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade.
The party was in full swing in Pass Christian. Dancing to the music and being with family is why Mardi Gras is Jaliyah Joseph’s favorite time of year.
“I love Mardi Gras, and I love my mama. It’s like, it’s the best season ever because I love the beads, the music, and Happy Mardi Gras,” she said.
The theme of the St. Paul Carnival Association parade this year is “2020: Look at Us Now,” and McKinleigh Cooley has had her eyes focused on this parade all year long.
“I’ve been coming to this parade since like 15 or 16. It’s a family tradition, and we just look forward to it every year, and it’s just all about having fun with the family," Cooley said.
For other parade-goers, Mardi Gras in Pass Christian is a new experience.
“Man, we’re out here having a good time. We had to come experience it down south for real this time," said Andrew Cole. “We’re from north Louisiana so we’re out here trying to celebrate Mardi Gras, have a good time, see what it’s like down south."
Cole was at the parade with his friend Jesus Solorzano. The two of them had a mission like many others: to catch more beads than anyone else.
“It looks a lot more professional here than it is up north, I will say that," Solorzano said. "We’re trying to catch all the beads. We’re so competitive, I’m trying to beat him basically, yeah, and I will beat him.”
Reigning over the 2020 St. Paul Carnival Association parade were King James Benjamin Benigno Jr. and Queen Sally Anne James.
