POLICE: Shooting in Biloxi leaves one person in critical condition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in Biloxi seriously injured one young woman, who is now fighting for her life.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Rustwood Drive shortly around 2 p.m. on Monday. The call described a medical emergency, and when police arrived, they discovered that the victim had been shot.
Major Chris DeBack told WLOX News the victim’s injuries are life-threating. DeBack added the investigation is active and few other details are available at this time.
