For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers, mainly afternoon with highs in the 60s, perhaps a few 70s. For tonight, an approaching cold front brings a better chance for scattered showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder, mainly before midnight. For tomorrow, Mardi Gras Day will bring more clouds than sun but the temperatures should be pretty nice with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s.