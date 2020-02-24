Good times had by all during North Bay Mardi Gras Parade

D’IBERVILLE/ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Right at the front doors of the North Bay area, people filled the streets for Mardi Gras fun.
The Mardi Gras motto is “Let the good times roll,” and that was exactly what happened in D’Iberville St. Martin North Bay parade Sunday.
According to Hope Webber, Mardi Gras is all about:
“Catching beads, stuffed animals, moon pies, but my favorite is seeing the men walk by and you get to get that flower."
When you get that flower, you may even get a peck on the cheek. Floats were decorated in every way you can imagine, even remembering loved ones.
During all the excitement it’s hard to forget about the things people enjoy most.
“Beer and crawfish,” said one parade goer. A total of nine sacks of crawfish were cooked by just one family Sunday.
Along the streets, there was plenty of dancing, even by the little ones, along with many families just enjoying one another.
Mardi Gras fun will continue throughout Fat Tuesday. For the schedule and routes, just head over to Gulf Coast Weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.