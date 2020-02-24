Cloudy and mild today. Scattered showers possible this evening.

It’s a mild day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance of rain this evening thanks to a cold front. Most of the rain will be gone early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Clouds will stick around for Mardi Gras, but at least the rain will be gone! We’ll warm up into the upper 60s. A strong cold front will move in by Wednesday. Even though we’ll see some sun, highs will only reach the upper 50s. It will be breezy.
Cold air settles in by Thursday morning. We may have another freeze. Highs will only reach the mid 50s that afternoon. We’ll stay sunny Friday and Saturday with highs near 60.
