Lucedale man sentenced to 25 years after multiple vehicle thefts

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Judge Dale Harkey sentenced a Lucedale man to serve 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after committing multiple vehicle thefts among other crimes.
29-year-old Clinton Haas Pierce pled guilty to two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of carjacking and one count of armed carjacking.
In August of 2019, Pierce hitched a ride with a passerby after telling the victim that his vehicle had been broken down. He was armed and assaulted the victim, pushing him out of the vehicle near Wade Baptist Church in Jackson County.
The same month, two days after his carjacking crime, Pierce performed another. It was reported that he pushed a victim out of a Colorado truck, stealing the vehicle.
That same day of the second carjacking, Lucedale Police officers chased Pierce throughout George County. The chase was described as a high-speed pursuit.
Pierce had a history of vehicle theft before committing the two carjacking crimes in August of 2019.
In 2017, Pierce stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee in Jackson County and was later apprehended in the vehicle after being located by the police. A year later, George County Police found him in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Biloxi.
He sentencing includes serving 25 years, day for day, as well as court costs, $1000 fine, and $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
