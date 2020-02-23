Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse gearing up to roll for Lundi Gras

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is named after a small ship that was instrumental during the War of 1812. According to history the Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British warships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.

Press release by Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse