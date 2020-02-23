Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse gearing up to roll for Lundi Gras

Krewe members decked out in pirate costumes, decorated golf carts, and fistfuls of beads are among some of the fun festivities expected for the 2020 Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse.

Krewe members decked out in pirate costumes, decorated golf carts, and fistfuls of beads are among some of the fun festivities expected for the 2020 Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse.
By WLOX Staff | February 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 11:23 AM

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -Monday, February 24th will mark the 7th year of the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse parade.

The parade themed “Mutiny in the Bay” will begin at 5 p.m. in Bay Saint Louis and is set to be led by Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne aboard their pirate ship.

Captain Longbeard has been announced as Albert Ghergich and Lady Claiborne as Noel Allen Lizana. They will preside over all events related to the Seahorse Krewe this year, including Pirate Day in the Bay, the Seahorse Open and the Lundi Gras parade, plus other community events.

The Lundi Gras parade has continued to grow each year.

“This krewe has really developed well in a short time,” said Ginny Cabell, a Seahorse board member and one of the parade organizers. “Our members have helped us brand something very unique. The krewe has enveloped a community, brought in out of town visitors from our surrounding states and beyond, and allowed us to give back to our community.”

The parade will roll at 5 p.m. from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter Street and then disband at the parking garage on Court Street.

All ages are welcome.

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is named after a small ship that was instrumental during the War of 1812. According to history the Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British warships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.
Press release by Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse

