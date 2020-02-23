Jackson County Carnival Association Parade riles up revelers

Jackson County Carnival Association Parade riles up revelers
Revelers of all ages exuded noteworthy Mardi Gras spirit in Pascagoula on Saturday for the 44th annual Jackson County Carnival Association parade. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | February 23, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 1:47 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Revelers of all ages exuded noteworthy Mardi Gras spirit in Pascagoula on Saturday for the 44th annual Jackson County Carnival Association parade.

A huge crowd took to the streets to attend the Mardi Gras festivities with families keeping their arms raised high as they tried to catch the best throws.

Moon Pies and beads of purple, green, and gold were among some of the good ole traditional tossed items.

2020 Jackson County Carnival Association Parade

WATCH LIVE: Jackson County Carnival Association Parade rolls in Pascagoula

Posted by WLOX-TV on Saturday, February 22, 2020

A wide variety of organizations partook in the parade like the Pascagoula Police Department and the Pascagoula High School Band.

King and Queen of Mardi Gras Krewe of Ulysses floated along sixth on the lineup with 2020 Grand Marshal Hyler Krebs following right behind.

Parade Lineup for Saturday. If you have any questions, please contact Parade Captain Manning Orgeron inbox us for his number. There is one addition to this lineup. #56 is Krewe of Jokers.

Posted by Jackson County Carnival Association on Thursday, February 20, 2020

The parade began at 1 p.m on Ingalls Avenue and ended on Pascagoula Street.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.