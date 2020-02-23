Jackson County Carnival Association Parade riles up revelers

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Revelers of all ages exuded noteworthy Mardi Gras spirit in Pascagoula on Saturday for the 44th annual Jackson County Carnival Association parade.
A huge crowd took to the streets to attend the Mardi Gras festivities with families keeping their arms raised high as they tried to catch the best throws.
Moon Pies and beads of purple, green, and gold were among some of the good ole traditional tossed items.
A wide variety of organizations partook in the parade like the Pascagoula Police Department and the Pascagoula High School Band.
King and Queen of Mardi Gras Krewe of Ulysses floated along sixth on the lineup with 2020 Grand Marshal Hyler Krebs following right behind.
The parade began at 1 p.m on Ingalls Avenue and ended on Pascagoula Street.
