Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 22 points and No. 13 Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-66. The game was marred by an ugly incident involving a fan. A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing. The fan was heard on TV calling out, “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!" Auburn stopped a two-game skid. Led by Doughty's hot streak, the Tigers scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback. Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points for the Vols.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Days had 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers to lift LSU to an 86-80 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. The Tigers came in having lost four of their past five, yet had a strong showing in getting themselves back on track for the postseason. Javonte Smart added 17 points for LSU. Days came out of the game with 13 minutes left after he appeared to get hit near his eye in an exchange beneath the basket. He eventually returned to action down the stretch. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 15 points each.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 21 points, Jaden Shackelford had 18, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 to lead Alabama to a 103-78 victory over Mississippi. Alabama continues to boast one of the best-producing offenses in the country, going 37 of 66 from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers and besting the Rebels 25-15 in assists. Alex Reese chipped in 12 points, and the Tide bench scored 31. Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 28 points but fouled out with just under 9 minutes left in the game. Devontae Shuler had 21 points and Blake Hinson added 11 points.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo matched a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State. Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M, which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week. Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10. The Aggies shot 59.6%, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. Tyson Carter scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Richardson Maitre scored 15 points including a late 3-pointer as Florida Atlantic closed on a 16-2 run for a 65-58 victory over UAB. The Blazers led 65-49 with six minutes to play. Kenan Blackshear scored six points and Jailyn Ingram added five as the Owls pulled away. Maitre's 3 with 1:21 remaining gave FAU a 61-57 lead. Ingram finished with 12 points and Blackshear had 11 for FAU, which broke its four-game losing streak. Cornelius Taylor added 10 points. Tavin Lovan scored 19 points to lead the Blazers.
DENTON, Texas (AP) — DaQuan Bracey scored 26 points, including a short jumper with a second to play, to give Louisiana Tech a 73-71 win over Conference USA leader North Texas. Bracey also added a late free throw after the Mean Green, who won 12 of their last 13 and were 10-0 at home, threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds pass. Bracey scored all 11 Bulldogs points in the last 2:02. Javion Hamlet scored 25 points, including 12 of the last 16 for the Mean Green. Hamlet's three-point play put North Texas up 71-70 with 24 seconds to go.