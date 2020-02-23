Evacuations underway, several taken to hospital due to natural gas leak in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Evacuations are underway after a major natural gas leak in Yazoo County.
Drivers are being turned around on Highway 3 and Highway 433 in the Satartia area of Yazoo County due to a natural gas leak in the area.
Both directions of the highway have been shutdown and all lanes are blocked.
Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham said that a 24 inch high pressure pipeline containing carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide burst and over 222 barrels have escaped. The company who owns the pipe was contacted and the pipe has been shut off.
A 1/2 mile area around Satartia has been evacuated and first responders are still going door to door to make sure that everyone has gotten out.
At least 18 people have been taken to the hospital due to inhalation issues and more are expected.
The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department assisted by Warren County and MHP are turning drivers around to keep them away from the area.
Warren County and Yazoo County Fire and Rescue are also assisting.
