Dozens come out to Harrah’s Gulf Coast for job fair

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer is near, and Harrah’s Gulf Coast is searching for talent to fill open positions. Saturday, there was a job fair with on-site interviews for security officers, table game dealers, bartenders, servers and attendants.
Those who were interested in attending the job fair were encouraged to register in advance, but if some failed to do so, they were able to fill out applications and register upon arrival.
“If someone is upbeat, positive, and outgoing right on the spot, we add to our team that way,” said Amanda Hanson, operations director.
Over 70 people arrived at Harrah’s in just the first hour, and many more arrived later. During the panel interviews, individuals hoping to get hired were encouraged to show personality.
“We have a wonderful heated pool on our property. It’s open year-round, but during the summertime, the volume really picks up out there and we have a lot of fun outside. We are going through different stations for our panel process. We interview on the spot and we’re offering jobs right on the spot,” Hanson said.
The job fair was from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.