Crowds gathered to attend 2020 Krewe of Neptune parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The streets of Biloxi flooded with beads and smiles on Saturday night at the annual Krewe of Neptune parade.
Around 30,000 people attended the Mardi Gras festivities, according to the Biloxi Police Department.
Iconic rappers the Ying Yang Twins were the parade grand marshals, playing hits like “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and “Halftime (Stand Up & Get Crunk).” while dancing on their float.
Former Captain and longtime member Tommy Esposito Jr. was King Neptune the 12th, and Lindsay Nicole Smilek was Queen Neptune.
The parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Biloxi with the last float crossed the finish line just after 9 p.m. Yet, many parade-goers still kept the party going downtown.
“We got our family from Iowa to celebrate, they do a Mardi Gras party in Iowa every year up in Iowa and we send them a King Cake every year, It’s great we had a blast, it was awesome seeing all the floats and the Ying Yang twins woo," Hattiesburg resident, Andrea Wilson said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.