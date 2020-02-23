Bacchus, Orpheus release statements responding to Endymion fatal crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of Bacchus has released a statement on the death of a parade goer that was hit and killed Saturday night during the Endymion parade.
Captain Clark Brennan stated, “On behalf of the Krewe of Bacchus we express our sincere condolences to the family of the young man who tragically lost his life this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
Brennan also responded to the City’s call to ban tandem floats for the remainder of the Carnival season.
“We have spoken with Kern Studios and we will comply with the City of New Orleans’ request to split our tandem floats. The Krewe of Bacchus will roll as usual on Bacchus Sunday at 5:15 p.m. from Napoleon and Tchoupitoulas.”
Orpheus also released a statement from Captain Sonny Borey Saturday night stating they would comply with the City’s request,
“The Krewe of Orpheus extends its heartfelt sympathy to the families of those whose lives were lost in the recent parade incidents. Orpheus will comply with the recommendations of Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Chief of Police Shaun Ferguson. Safety remains our priority, and moving forward we offer our help to ensure the safety of parade goers as well as krewes.”
Saturday’s tragedy was the second death involving a tandem float. A woman was struck and killed by a float Wednesday night during Nyx as she attempted to cross between two tandem floats.
