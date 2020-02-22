Pearl River Completes Undefeated Regular Season at 22-0

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The regular season in the NBA may not mean much to some of the elite teams who have their eyes set on the postseason. But at the junior college level, every game matters.
Since winning their first Region 23 Championship and capturing their first national tournament victory in 2019, the Pearl River Wildcats haven’t taken their foot off the gas pedal.
On Thursday night, the second-ranked Wildcats beat Meridian on the road for their 22nd straight victory, and became the first Wildcat team in school history to finish the regular season unbeaten.
PRCC’s unblemished record is the first of its kind in the MACJC since the 1980s. So far this year, the Wildcats are averaging nearly 88 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 70 percent on free throws, while limiting their opponents to just 59 points per game.
To celebrate the historic feat, custom made t-shirts that read “22-0” were given to the players in the locker room, but their focus is on donning a ring when it’s all said and done.
“It’s a great feeling," sophomore forward Isaih Moore said. “We never imagined going undefeated, we just wanted to win the region, go to nationals and win Hutch. But being undefeated made it ten times better, now we want to make history and win it all.”
“Our goals this year went a little deeper than just winning the region championship," head coach Chris Oney said. "This year, it’s to get further than we got last year. 22-0 gets you a t-shirt, but a state championship gets you a ring. So, it went from trying to get better to ring chasing.”
The Wildcats will now shift their focus to the postseason, entering the MACJC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. No. 2 Pearl River will face Itawamba at 3 p.m. on Monday.
