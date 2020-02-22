Junior Auxiliary set to host annual Prom Closet on Feb. 29

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Looking for a unique dress for prom and need some dazzling shoes to match? Well, if you are hoping to buy these items at an affordable price, check out the annual Prom Closet Saturday, February 29.
It will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the In The Zone.
Put on by Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs (JABOS), Prom Closet provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies. All items are $15 or less.
Attendees have the option to enter into free raffles to win hair services, manicures, and gift certificates to help make their prom experience complete. The event welcomes the general public.
Junior Auxiliary is also collecting donations of dresses, accessories, and shoes for this year’s Prom Closet.
To donate items, visit a drop off location listed below:
“This project is about so much more than the dress – it is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves, and giving them the opportunity to create life-long memories,” said Project Chair Stephanie Payne.
Last year, JABOS served over 250 young ladies. JABOS hopes this year’s Prom Closet will be a record-breaking success.
For more information regarding Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs, click here.
