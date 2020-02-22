Infinity Science Center hosts Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Infinity Science Center gave young girls the chance to explore a field that is typically male-dominated.
The center partnered with NASA Saturday to offer its first Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. Girls ages 5-16 came out for a day of hands-on engineering activities and presentations. Female engineers were also on hand for the girls to meet and ask questions.
The goal was to show girls how their skills and interests can lead them to a career in engineering.
“It introduces me to a lot of stuff that I can do when I grow up, and it gives me a lot of inspiration,” said A’Marie Carter, who attended the event.
Around 150 girls and their families attended the event.
“I like how people in NASA help you and you get to experience different sides of the science and engineering part of it, and how you can do chemistry, or you could do mechanical and you get to do little experiments that you can learn from,” said Megan Wicker.
“I like how everything is hands-on and they let you do everything even if you don’t know what to do,” said Julia Jenkins.
Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day is part of a national initiative to engage girls in engineering and other STEM-related careers.
