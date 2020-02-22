Beloved coast photographer, Alex North, passed away

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documenting picturesque landscapes to native wildlife, Alex North never failed to capture the essence of South Mississippi despite his color-blind eyesight.
Now, his photography acts as a part of the legacy North leaves behind.
According to a close friend of North, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, he was suffering from a virus when he left for a recent trip to Israel. When he came back to the coast, he said he felt pain in his back. Following his reports of pain, he grew sick and suffered renal failure.
The virus traveled quickly, and according to Hewes, reached his heart. North never had a chance to unpack from his vacation, Hewes noted.
North’s wife plans on making funeral arrangements on Sunday.
This is a developing story, and updates will be made as they come in.
