Beloved coast photographer, Alex North, passed away

Alex North wowed the Gulf Coast with his stunning photography. Now his breathtaking photos remain as part of his artistic legacy. (Source: Alex North)
By WLOX Staff | February 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 12:59 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documenting picturesque landscapes to native wildlife, Alex North never failed to capture the essence of South Mississippi despite his color-blind eyesight.

Now, his photography acts as a part of the legacy North leaves behind.

So amazing to see our Pelicans skim the water. (feel free to share)

Posted by Alex North on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

According to a close friend of North, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, he was suffering from a virus when he left for a recent trip to Israel. When he came back to the coast, he said he felt pain in his back. Following his reports of pain, he grew sick and suffered renal failure.

The virus traveled quickly, and according to Hewes, reached his heart. North never had a chance to unpack from his vacation, Hewes noted.

North’s wife plans on making funeral arrangements on Sunday.

This is a developing story, and updates will be made as they come in.

Hope you have a nice Sunday! (feel free to share)

Posted by Alex North on Sunday, February 2, 2020

