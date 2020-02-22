Beautiful and cool for Saturday.

It was very cold this morning, but we’ll warm up quickly thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be chilly and clear this evening. Lows will drop into the low 40s.
Some more cloud cover is expected on Sunday, and we’ll warm up into the mid 60s. Sunday will be rain free. However, a front will bring scattered showers on Monday. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. If this front stalls, we may have a few showers linger into Mardi Gras. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll be cooler and drier by Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 50s. More sunshine is expected on Thursday and Friday, but it will be chilly. HIghs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s.
