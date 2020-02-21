Waveland Mayor Mike Smith becomes Republican

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland Mayor Mike Smith is now a Republican.
The official announcement drew Gov. Tate Reeves as well as leaders from all across the Coast of all political affiliations.
Smith said the change wasn’t about himself, but it was about the people of Waveland, saying progress within the city would be better made through Republican leadership.
“If you look back at the projects that we were able to accomplish, they were accomplished by the leadership of the Republican party,” Smith said. “So, it only felt right to give a thank you back to the Republican party and say, ‘Hey, we support you. You supported us, now, we’re on your team.’ ”
He said residents in Waveland can expect the same treatment and attitude despite the switch.
“There’s not going to be a change from Democrat to Republican as far as my attitude goes,” he said. “I’m going to work just as hard for all 7,000 residents as I would for one.”
Smith said after this term is up, he will seek re-election.
