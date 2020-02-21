Sheriff: Murder of 82-year-old woman a ‘heinous crime’

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and District Attorney Tony Buckley held a news conference on Friday morning to give an update on the investigation into the murder of 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson.
Dickerson was found dead Monday afternoon inside her home on Shady Lane.
Berlin called the killing a “heinous crime.”
A manhunt for the suspect ended in Tennessee late Wednesday night. Berlin said Michael Shane Askew was captured by U.S. Marshals in Nashville. Berlin said surveillance video from a Jones County business helped identify Askew as the suspect in the murder.
According to Berlin, Askew knew Dickerson and was a known criminal offender in Jasper County.
“It saddens me to know that the person involved in this was not, I’m sorry, was a known offender that knew the victim. It was not just a person traveling through the area. A lot of people have thought that, you know, it was a homeless person just traveling through the area that committed this crime, and it wasn’t,” Berlin said. "My department is praying for the family, and we hope you get closure in this incident.”
Buckley said Askew will now go before a judge in Tennessee for an extradition hearing.
According to Buckley, the investigation is ongoing, and evidence has been sent to the Mississippi state crime lab for examination. Buckley said while the case is currently being investigated as a homicide, charges could be upgraded to capital murder as more evidence comes to light.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.