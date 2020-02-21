Report: Florida woman found buried in Jackson Co. backyard had history of leaving home

Jahnke said he checked Willard’s phone account and it was used for several more minutes after they spoke on Oct. 29, but not since that day. Jahnke also told police he and Willard’s mother, Kelly Richeson Walker, were able to access her bank account automated system, where they saw the last transaction on her account was for Pizza Hut on Nov. 1, 2019, at an unknown location. Jahnke said that was the last transaction on the account.