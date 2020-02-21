Moss Point High holds career exploration day

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Moss Point High School are feeling a little more prepared for their futures.
The school held a career exploration day on Friday.
From learning about what it takes to become a Hurricane Hunter to exploring job opportunities with NASA, the students got a chance to explore dozens of career options.
“The main thing that we want our students to gain from today is a chance to see career people out of their element but at the same time getting to understand how they got to the positions that they’re in, and how they’re able to accomplish what they accomplished in their chosen career paths,” said Moss Point High School principal Joe Griffin.
The career expo allowed students to connect with more than 50 professionals. Senior Jacoby Nash listened closely as a nurse explained what nursing school is like. She wants to be a pediatric nurse.
“She’s telling us the different classes that we would have to take and if it’s stressful. She’s telling us that yes, college is stressful, but as long as you have a good head on your shoulders you can do anything you set your mind to,” Nash said.
Some presenters let the students step into their shoes to get a better idea of what they do every day.
“We basically gave the kids a mock legislation to walk them through how everything goes on the House floor. So that’s everything from the committees all the way to voting on the actual bill,” said legislative aid and scheduler Tyler Graham.
For those interested in government affairs, it was eye-opening.
“What interests me most is being able to see how decisions are made dealing with the people,” said senior Jakayle Bridges.
“You can see everything behind the scenes before it actually happens,” said sophomore Alysia Woodland.
Whether they have their sights set on a certain career already, or they’re still deciding, one thing was made clear Friday - their futures are bright.
“Our students deserve an opportunity to see what’s out there. There are no limits to what they can be, so we want to bring them exposure so that they can see who’s doing what, how they got there, the things that are important to living those particular lifestyles,” Griffin said.
This was the second year for the career expo.
