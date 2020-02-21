Mike Meyers Retires after 20 seasons as Our Lady Academy Volleyball Coach

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of an era has come for the heralded Lady Crescent volleyball team. On Wednesday, longtime head coach, Mike Meyers, announced his retirement.
In 20 years in Bay St. Louis, Meyers has achieved what very few coaches at the prep level can say they’ve done. He’s brought the Crescents 20 consecutive division volleyball titles, eight state championships in a row (14 overall), not to mention, an overall record of 593-144.
Having mentored and coached Gatorade National Players of the Year, such as Brittany Corder and Emma Funk, Meyers says he wouldn’t be the coach or man he is today without the girls that gave it their all for him.
“Well I love OLA and OLA volleyball. This is my home and this is where my girls grew up and I had the pleasure of coaching each of my daughters early on in the coaching career," Meyers told WLOX via phone call Thursday afternoon.
"It’s just a great place and any coach that’s coached for any time at all knows that if you’re going to win, you’re going to have to have good players. We had the girls that bought in and did everything necessary and just made it a great position to be in.”
Coach Meyers says he can’t wait to spend more time with his two grandsons and hopes to either coach or watch them play like he did with his daughters.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.