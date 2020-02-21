Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA-SANCTUARY POLICY BAN
Arizona governor, GOP lawmakers end sanctuary city ban push
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers have pulled a contentious proposal to enshrine a ban on so-called sanctuary cities in the state constitution. The decision announced late Thursday comes on the eve of a House hearing on the proposal the Republican governor asked lawmakers to send to voters. A Senate hearing last week erupted in shouting and resulted in the removal of activists who called the proposal racist. Republican leaders of the House and Senate and the governor's spokesman issued similar statements on the decision, saying sanctuary cities remain illegal in Arizona and they will stay vigilant to keep the policies out of the state.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA-KELLY
Senate candidate Mark Kelly takes to airwaves with intro ad
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is releasing his first campaign ad of the 2020 election. The minute-long ad began airing early Thursday to introduce the retired astronaut and political newcomer to Arizona voters. Kelly takes to the airwaves a week after Republican incumbent Martha McSally began airing her own ads attacking him as “too liberal for Arizona” and seeking to tie him to left-wing Democrats. Kelly has positioned himself as a centrist. In the commercial, Kelly says that people used to be able to raise a family on a middle-class income, and he hopes that Arizona can have that again. Kelly is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt.
VAPING-ARIZONA LAWSUIT
Arizona gets court order blocking vaping firm's products
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has obtained an injunction against a New Jersey-based vaping company he recently sued that bars it from marketing or selling any of its products in the state. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he had obtained the injunction against Eonsmoke on Thursday. Brnovich sued Eonsmoke and e-cigarette giant Juul Labs last month. He says they violated state consumer fraud laws and targeted youth with their products. The lawsuit said that while Juul Labs suspended its flavored nicotine product marketing, Eonsmoke doubled down on its efforts to sell flavored vape cartridges. Eonsmoke hasn't responded to requests for comment.
REMAINS FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Remains found on outskirts of Tucson those of missing woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Skeletal human remains found in a rural area on the outskirts of metro Tucson have been identified as those of a 38-year-old woman with Down syndrome reported missing in 2019. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the manner of 38-year-old Sarah Galloway's death hasn't yet been determined and that detectives are still investigating. Galloway's remains were found Feb. 12 by a hiker in the Picture Rocks desert area. Authorities and more than 100 volunteers had searched for Galloway was after she was reported missing in March 2019. A Silver Alert issued for Galloway said she functioned at an 8-year-old level.
TUCSON DOCTORS-PROBATION
2 Tucson doctors put on probation for substance-abuse issues
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Medical Board has put two Tucson doctors on probation after they previously were disciplined for substance-abuse issues. The Arizona Daily Star reports Dr. Steven M. Rayle and Dr. Sean P. Elliott will remain under board supervision for five years after repeatedly relapsing following previous board-ordered rehabilitation programs. Rayle works for a physicians group that travels to assisted-living facilities seeing patients who can’t get to a doctor’s office. Elliott is a professor of pediatrics and interim associate dean for curriculum at the University of Arizona and is set to retire in March. Under the terms of his probation, Rayle must attend relapse prevention therapy and psychotherapy and submit to random substance-abuse screening tests.
PHOENIX SHOOTINGS
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a man and a woman dead in what investigators believe was a murder suicide. Sgt. Maggie Cox says investigators believe 41-year-old Joseph Caba shot his fiancee, 32-year-old Lauren Porter, and then himself. They were found dead in a home in northwest Phoenix late Wednesday afternoon after family members asked authorities to do a welfare check. Cox said the police investigation is ongoing.
FOUR CORNERS-FREIGHT RAILROAD
Navajo Nation, San Juan County to pursue freight railroad
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation and New Mexico’s San Juan County have entered into an agreement to pursue a freight railroad to serve the Four Corners area. Thursday’s agreement means cooperation between both governments to pave the way for rail service and the improvement of the local economy. Over the last few decades, there have been several feasibility studies to examine proposed alignments of freight rail service to Four Corners. The rail system would be a short line intended to carry freight from the area of San Juan County, south through the Navajo Nation and to the established Interstate 40 corridor railroad.
OUT-OF-STATE APPLICATIONS
Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has confirmed an increase in the number of nonresident applications for the coming school year. The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that there are 5,694 out-of-state applications. That's a 56% increase from last year, when the school had received less than 3,700 out-of-state applications during the same period. University President Garnett Stokes told the Board of Regents d Tuesday that nonresident applications for the upcoming academic year have increased while in-state student applications are down about 6%. It is unclear how many of the students who applied will end up enrolling.