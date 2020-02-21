Lady Bulldogs pound Hinds, head to the MACJC Tourney

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast clinched its second straight trip to the postseason in style on Sophomore Night, pounding Hinds 66-47 Thursday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Gulf Coast, which is the South No. 4 seed, will play North Division champs East Mississippi on its home court Tuesday, with the time to be announced Friday.
“We’ve been preaching all year to get to this position,” Bulldogs coach Hope Adams said. “I think it’s anybody’s gold ball next week, and Co-Lin proved that for us tonight. We’re ready to go into the playoffs, make a big run and come back with the gold ball.”
Copiah-Lincoln upset No. 7 Jones at Wesson on Thursday, a result which meant Gulf Coast had to win to clinch. The Bulldogs did, thanks in large part to their sophomores.
Mia Goolsby (So., Legacy Early College/Greenville S.C.) was brilliant in her last game at Perk. She had a career-high 24.
“She was big for us tonight,” Adams said. “She hit six 3’s. I just told her to play with confidence. She’s our best guard, and I told her I’d take her over any guard that’s on that floor.”
Fellow sophomores Whitney Johnson (So., Gulfport/Gulfport), Kayla Simmons (So., Brandon/Brandon) and Daphane White had 10 each.
Goolsby hit two 3-pointers to open the scoring as Gulf Coast (16-6, 8-6 MACJC South) scored the game’s first eight points and led 25-11 after the first period. The Bulldogs led by as many as 17 before the break, 19 in the third quarter and 23 midway through the fourth.
“We had a balanced scoresheet tonight,” Adams said. “I told them going into next week we’re going to have to score. We’re going to have to get to 60 and hold teams in the 50s. We have to be able to score ourselves."