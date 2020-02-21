It’s time for Greasing of the Poles on Bourbon Street!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The greasiest Carnival tradition in the New Orleans French Quarter will take center stage Friday morning.
The greasing of the poles started as a necessity to keep people from climbing up the poles of the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street.
This year’s theme, “Royal Royal 20s” pays homage to the glamour of the hotel and the role it has played in Mardi Gras.
Actor, author and tastemaker Bryan Batt will once again serve as master of ceremonies.
The greasing features other well-known New Orleans faces, like Amanda Shaw, Kenny Lopez, Katey Red and Reagan Charleston Thomas.
Festivities will include appearances by Carnival royalty from the Krewe of Cork and Krewe of NOMTOC, Leroy Jones and the Original Hurricane Brass Band will entertain revelers with performances of Mardi Gras classics during the show, Big Easy burlesque dancer and performer, Trixie Minx, will perform, and the Merry Antoinettes will join members of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale and Miss New Orleans Pride 2020, Lana O’Day.
