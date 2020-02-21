Gulf Coast’s season comes to a close with a loss to Hinds

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast’s season ended Thursday night with a 74-70 loss to Hinds on Sophomore Night at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
The Bulldogs (14-8, 6-8 MACJC) had to win to have a chance to advance to the postseason for the 22nd straight year. They also would have needed help in two other games, but wouldn’t have gotten in anyway.
Dillyn Neely (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) led Gulf Coast with 17 points. D'yasmond Booker (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had 11 for the Bulldogs, and Justin Minter (Fr., Wenonah/Birmingham, Ala.) had 10.
Gulf Coast took a 12-point lead with 7:34 to play in the first half but saw it shrink to 38-32 at halftime. Hinds tied the game at 43 with 15:35 left, and took its first lead about a minute later.
The game seesawed back and forth over the next five minutes before Hinds (14-7, 9-5) was able to pull out to a 68-59 lead with 2:45 left.
Gulf Coast was able to get within three in the final 10 seconds but no closer.
Hinds broke a 21-game losing streak to Gulf Coast, dating back to 2010.