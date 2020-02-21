Coach Harrison out as MGCCC men’s basketball coach

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The transition from Gulf Coast Hall of Fame coach Wendell Weathers to Jason Harrison was seamless at the beginning for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The Bulldogs opened the 2019-20 season on a 12-game win streak under Harrison’s leadership. After falling to rival Pearl River, MGCCC has struggled, losing six of their last eight games. Now, as of Wednesday afternoon, Harrison is no longer leading them.
Just eight months after his hiring, Jason Harrison is out as Mississippi Gulf Coast head men’s basketball coach. HoopDirt.com was the first to report the news on Wednesday.
WLOX reached out to Coach Harrison on Thursday, replying that he had no comment at this time. When asking for further details of Harrison’s departure, Gulf Coast Sports Information Director Don Hammack told WLOX “He is no longer with the team.”
Harrison came to Perkinston after a decade of success at Holmes Community College, helping lead the Bulldogs to three straight MACJC north division titles and two Region 23 championships. Harrison was a four-year letter winner at Ole Miss where he garnered All-SEC honors twice.
Assistant coach Tyler Adams is currently taking over head coaching duties.
