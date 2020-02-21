Chilly and breezy today. Light freeze tonight.

Chilly and breezy Friday ahead with morning temperatures in the 40s and 30s and wind chill as cold as the 20s. Skies will become sunnier today with highs in the 50s. Late tonight through daybreak Saturday, a light freeze is possible; so protect people, pets, and plants. Picture-perfect parade weather on Saturday but it’ll be chilly with highs in the 50s. Rain should hold off for Sunday’s parades too. But, a cold front will bring a few showers for Lundi Gras Monday, especially after noon. As that system moves out of the area on Fat Tuesday, we should see fewer showers with many rain-free hours. Right now, Monday looks like a better rain chance than Tuesday but that can change depending on exactly when the front arrives.