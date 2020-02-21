Alabama A&M seeks revenge on Alcorn State

FAB FRESHMEN: Alabama A&M has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, TJ Parham and EJ Williams have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this season and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 27.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.