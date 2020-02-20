‘This has got to stop’: Another vacant home in Bayside Park is scene of destruction

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As investigators continue to search for the suspects believed to set two vacant houses on fire in Bayside Park, another empty house in the same area was the scene of destruction this week.
A vacant house owned by Jennifer Avery was destroyed by vandals this past week. She believes it was two teenagers who caused the damaged to the home she loved so much.
“It was very overpowering to walk into this house and see the devastation that these kids wreaked havoc on," said Avery. "I am angry. I am hurt. This was my mom’s home.”
The damage both inside and outside the house was extensive, with cabinets destroyed, holes in walls, busted windows and more.
“There was broken dishes everywhere. All the cabinets were ripped off the walls. The refrigerator was dumped over. The kitchen table was knocked over. They broke the chandelier in the kitchen... They poked holes in the ceiling with chair legs, ripped holes in the walls," said Avery.
Several windows were busted out but the most vile sight was in the back bedroom, where someone actually defecated on the floor.
“That is just disgusting," said Avery. "I can’t believe that someone would actually do this. To have human feces and smear it on the floor, it is like a slap in the face to say ‘Ha ha, I did this and you can’t do anything about it.’”
While much of the home lay in ruins, Avery has found solace in the support of her community. A Facebook post shared by Avery after discovering the devatation at her mother’s house has now been shared nearly 1,000 times.
“It was a wonderful feeling to know that I had support throughout the community with people I had never met," she said. "I don’t know some of these people but they shared my story because they want to get this out there to have people understand that this has got to stop.”
Questions remain as to the motive behind Saturday’s act of vandalism. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating some solid leads, said Avery, adding that she is confident justice will be served.
If you know who did this to Avery’s house or have any information that might help authorities, please contact Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6900 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online, on the app, or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.