St. Martin’s season Ends in a Thriller against 15th-ranked Petal

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was arguably the best first round game in the Magnolia State on Tuesday as St. Martin hosted Petal (16-7) to begin their state playoff journey. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the path to Jackson ended prematurely, falling 60-58 to the Panthers.
It was a close game throughout with St. Martin leading up until the fourth quarter. The Jackets played some of their best ball all year last night, hitting all of their free throws and shooting lights out from three point range, but in the end, they came up short defensively on Petal’s Caleb Mcgill, who swooped in for a key offensive rebound and putback to help the Panthers advance.
After the game, head coach, Charlie Pavlus, gave his thanks to his senior class.
“Some of those guys I had to coach them in ninth grade, we didn’t have a ninth grade when this group of seniors were in ninth grade and I had to pull double duty and coach them," Pavlus told WLOX.
"Some of these guys have been with us four years, listening to me talk and long talk and get on them. We just want to make sure we tell them how much we appreciate them. All the hard work and hours of sacrifice. In those moments, there is no words that’s going to help 17-year-old boys. There in there in tears and only thing you can tell them is you love them, which I do. I’m proud of them and that they’ve got some big shoes that’s going to be hard to fill.”
St. Martin end their 2019-20 season with an overall record of 17-12.
