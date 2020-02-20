Southern Miss remain undefeated at 4-0 on a Wild Night against UNO

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX & Southern Miss Athletics) - Scott Berry and staff have raved about how loaded the team’s pitching staff is and Tuesday night’s performance was an indication of that.
Southern Miss hosted New Orleans for their first midweek game of the season Tuesday and there was a whole lot of fanning action inside Pete Taylor Park. Six Golden Eagle pitchers held the Privateers to just four hits, throwing 18 strikeouts combined, falling one shy of tying a school record. Senior righty, Hunter Stanley, got the win, fanning six without allowing a hit or run in the final 2 and two-third innings of the game.
With the Golden Eagles down 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, pinch hitter Fisher Norris reached base on an infield error with one out. After back-to-back singles by Dustin Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro, freshman center fielder, Reed Trimble, lined a 2-2 pitch over the Privateers right fielder’s head to plate Norris and Dickerson for a game-winning walk-off double. The Golden Eagles beat New Orleans 6-5, improving to 4-0 on their young season.
The game-winning play was the Eagles third two-run double of the night and secured the team’s 18th walk-off victory since the start of their 2017 season.
Southern Miss will host their second weekend series against Central Arkansas, starting Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m.
