Southern Miss remain undefeated at 4-0 on a Wild Night against UNO

Southern Miss hosted New Orleans for their first midweek game of the season Tuesday and there was a whole lot of fanning action inside Pete Taylor Park. Six Golden Eagle pitchers held the Privateers to just four hits, throwing 18 strikeouts combined, falling one shy of tying a school record. Senior righty, Hunter Stanley, got the win, fanning six without allowing a hit or run in the final 2 and two-third innings of the game.