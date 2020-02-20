South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 U.S. presidents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Growing up in the years of Reagan and Bush, naming presidents after the ’80s is a pretty simple task for the author of this story. However, for Brooke Ryan, a five-year-old kindergartner from Our Lady of Fatima, she can take it all the way back to the very first president, the general, George Washington.
Finley Hewes, the P.E. teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, said it all started one day in the car.
“Her mom said they were riding to school and she noticed one day after the first day of hearing a song on the radio, ‘Old Town Road,’ that the child new every single lyric, every word in the lyric. So they said let’s see if we put it to learning something better," Hewes said.
Memorization is a task that Brooke finds quite simple.
“I do it more and more and then it starts making it easier," she said.
Brooke said that she learned each president’s name three at a time until she had all 45.
When asked if her interest in the presidents and their names meant that we might one day see her name in a ballot box, she answered with a resounding... no. Regardless of little Brooke Ryan’s future, she’s already a pretty special kid.
