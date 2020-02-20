South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 U.S. presidents

Naming all 45 presidents, in order, would be a tall task for most anyone, but this girl makes light work of it.

South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 U.S. presidents
By Chet Landry | February 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:04 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Growing up in the years of Reagan and Bush, naming presidents after the ’80s is a pretty simple task for the author of this story. However, for Brooke Ryan, a five-year-old kindergartner from Our Lady of Fatima, she can take it all the way back to the very first president, the general, George Washington.

South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents
South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents (Source: Photo WLOX)

Finley Hewes, the P.E. teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, said it all started one day in the car.

“Her mom said they were riding to school and she noticed one day after the first day of hearing a song on the radio, ‘Old Town Road,’ that the child new every single lyric, every word in the lyric. So they said let’s see if we put it to learning something better," Hewes said.

South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents
South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents (Source: Photo WLOX)

Memorization is a task that Brooke finds quite simple.

“I do it more and more and then it starts making it easier," she said.

Brooke said that she learned each president’s name three at a time until she had all 45.

South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents
South Mississippi 5-year-old can name all 45 US Presidents (Source: Photo WLOX)

When asked if her interest in the presidents and their names meant that we might one day see her name in a ballot box, she answered with a resounding... no. Regardless of little Brooke Ryan’s future, she’s already a pretty special kid.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.