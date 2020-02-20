Rainy, chilly, breezy Thursday

For today, showers will be likely especially from mid-morning into the afternoon and it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 50s. About one inch of rainfall expected through Thursday’s end, with isolated higher totals possible. Then, once the rain ends late this evening, high pressure helps us to see drier weather. Friday and Saturday will be dry and chilly with mornings in the 30s, perhaps near- or below-freezing inland. There will be many rain-free hours on Sunday but can’t completely rule out a stray shower for Sunday’s parades thanks to onshore flow. A cold front early next week will bring a chance for showers on Lundi Gras Monday. As that system moves out of the area on Fat Tuesday, we should see fewer showers with many rain-free hours. Right now, Monday looks like a better rain chance than Tuesday but that can change depending on exactly when the front arrives.