Police asking for help to find missing Gulfport man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person last seen Feb. 7.
Donald Gordon Jr. is described as 66 years old, 5 foot and 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. Gordon is a veteran with no family in the area. He is often seen fishing from local piers, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
