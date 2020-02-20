McNeese St. looks to end streak vs UNO

SQUAD LEADERS: McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy has averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 15.4 points and 4.1 assists. For the Privateers, Bryson Robinson has averaged 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Troy Green has put up 13.6 points and four rebounds.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 36.5 percent of the 203 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 43 over the last five games. He's also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.