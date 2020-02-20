Gulfport High, community leaders make financial literacy a priority

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a lesson everyone can relate to: managing your money.
With some help from real-world experts, Gulfport High School is not only teaching students how to make it but also how to make it work for them.
Financial literacy can be just as important as any academic lesson, and it’s never too early to learn.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s my strong suit,” said junior Lilly Marquez, “but I think that them talking to us about ways we can take advantage of the opportunity that we’re given as teenagers has been a real eye-opener.”
With assistance from community volunteers and business professionals, Gulfport High School has created a two-part program for about 750 juniors and seniors.
“When the professionals come and talk to us, it helps us learn better in the classroom about what we need to do,” said junior A.J. McNair. “It’s just easier for us to see what they go through on a daily basis.”
For the second year, juniors were exposed to “Advance in Finance” that included seminars such as personal banking and investing.
“I feel like the junior time is good because seniors are really bogged down with college,” said junior Toby Mosher. “It’s also the time you’re starting to get hired places, starting to get jobs, and you start experiencing insurance with your cars and stuff like that.”
The “Rising Stars” program for seniors is in its sixth year.
Seniors had seminars on business etiquette, social media dos and don’ts, and job applications and interviews.
“Mock interviews with the business people, sitting down to do those interviews, is a tremendous life skill,” said Sandy Commer-East, Gulfport school district’s Career Pathways Specialist. “It makes them more confident when they go to that college and they go to that first job interview to be able to sit down and have a conversation.”
Brandi Hough, the director of business development for the Harrison County Development Commission, has been helping with the program for five years.
“Gulfport High School does a wonderful job of preparing those students on a daily basis, and we’re just the icing on the cake to help them find the next step, find a job, have a workforce that’s ready to go.”
Gulfport High plans to continue this event next year.
