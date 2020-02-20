Gulf Coast YMCA wants to add Gulfport location using RESTORE Act funds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It is an ambitious plan.
A 64,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that will serve all three coastal counties and cost $23 million with $18 million from the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.
The two-story fitness, aquatics and community center will include a community kitchen, community meeting rooms and study areas.
The plan is to build on a six-acre site on Lorraine Road just north of Interstate 10 at Gulfport Highlands.
The center would employ 70 people full-time and 300 part-time.
“This will be huge, not just for our kids but also for our adults,” said Rob Kirkland, CEO of Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA from his office at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs. “This isn’t for one community, this is going to impact the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
The YMCA has done their homework, and they are ready to pitch their plan to the legislature. They are also looking for support from the residents of South Mississippi.
“We know the legislators will be voting on this project, and they need to hear from the community,” Kirkland said. “What this will do for the community from a quality of life piece...it’s for the people of the community.”
One of the biggest selling points is the aquatic offerings, with indoor and outdoor pools for recreation, exercise and competition. The 50-meter indoor pool they propose will be capable of hosting state and regional swim meets. Events like that will have a wider economic impact.
“What our studies have said is we’re talking about $400,000 directly annually, but $3.5 million indirectly, so when you start talking about hotels, filling up the hotels, restaurants, spending money here on the Coast and visiting all the other amenities we have here," he said. "It’s a big footprint, so about $4 million annually.”
The YMCA is required to make a 20% match to the RESTORE Act funds, and they will be looking for community support to raise that money.
“We’re working on our capital campaign for that now," Kirkland said. "When you put the property in, our 20 per-cent, the Y will be bringing $6 million to this table so it’s a big commitment from the YMCA and from the community, and we will be out in the community raising those dollars.”
“We need your support," Kirkland said speaking directly to Coast residents. “We need you to contact your legislators and let them know that you want this. This is the way this happens. We will bring a lot to the table, but without the restoration funds, this is not possible, so we need the community to get behind us and let your legislators know how important this is for us.”
The existing YMCA in Ocean Springs is 9,500 square feet and has 9,500 members. It would remain open. They hope the new location would have 12,000 members.
The YMCA project is one of 14 projects that have been recommended by the Gulf Coast Restoration Advisory board to receive that money, but not all will make the cut. The legislature won’t begin looking at the RESTORE Act projects until later in the session. The legislature has $87 million of BP Oil Spill settlement money to hand out this year.
