D’iberville’s Justin Walley offered by Ole Miss

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Division one programs continue to show interest in South Mississippi football stars and D'iberville's Justin Walley is the latest of the bunch.
On Monday, the Ole Miss Rebels handed Walley his fifth division one offer. The three-star defensive back is also receiving interest from the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Arkansas.
In his junior year with the Warriors, Walley tallied 74 total tackles, 46 of them solo, blocking two punts and a field goal, as well as one interception.
The question now is whether he will team up or play against his older brother, Jaden, who committed to Mississippi State as part of the Bulldogs 2020 class. Only time will tell for the rising senior.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.