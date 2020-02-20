Bridgewater’s Unlikely Return with Brees Back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - With free agency starting a month from now, Saints backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, has a decision to make.
He could choose to leave New Orleans for a starting quarterback job and a big payday or return for the second straight year as a backup to Drew Brees. The latter is doubtful, especially after his incredible five-game stint where he went 5-0 as a starter in 2019 with Brees sidelined with a thumb injury.
Bridgewater, who was the league’s highest-paid backup last season, is expected to have a big free agency market but we’ll make sure he puts himself in a situation for long-term success.
“He had an opportunity to go last year to Miami, he didn’t like that situation so he signed back with the Saints," WVUE Saints analyst and former running back Deuce McAllister said.
"It would be, we would probably say the percentages are less than 10-15% of something like that happening . He’s proven that he is a starter in this league but it has to be a situation where he really likes it. He can go and start for any team but is he going to set himself to be successful and that’s what he wants to do.”
