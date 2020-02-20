Biloxi Lions Club names Citizen of the Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - His father received the same honor more than 50 years ago, and now the son has been honored for a lifetime of service.
Gregory Crapo, like his father Leo, has served many volunteer roles with the Lions Club and other organizations. On Wednesday, he was honored as the Biloxi Lions Club Citizen of the Year.
Crapo has served as director of the de L’Epee Deaf Center for 16 years and doubled as director of Catholic Charities Biloxi for 12 of those years.
Crapo’s father, Leo, received the award in 1967.
“I never thought this day would happen. I have looked at that loving cup on my sofa table since 1967 when my dad was awarded it, and I thought nothing could be better than that and to know that I am joining him with it now, it’s beyond capabilities of comprehending,” Crapo said.
The Biloxi Lions Club has honored a citizen of the year since 1931.
