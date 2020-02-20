Bay St. Louis man pleads to child exploitation charge

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man could face up to four decades in prison for child exploitation.
Colby Johnson, 23, entered an open plea, which is pleading guilty without an agreement on punishment, on Feb. 10.
Johnson was arrested on Oct. 22, 2018, as a part of “Operation Trick or Treat” by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation found he used a social media account to send child sexual abuse images over the internet.
After his arrest, Johnson confirmed he owned the device used to transmit the images. He also admitted to possessing and transmitting child pornography. He was one of eight people arrested concerning that operation.
Johnson’s sentencing is June 15, and he is facing up to 40 years in prison.
