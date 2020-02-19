Victim identified in St. Martin murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman authorities say was killed by a Jackson County man and buried in his backyard has been identified.
According to an affidavit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sarah Jane Willard was the victim identified in the St. Martin murder. Acccording to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Willard was 29-years-old and was last seen in South Florida in October 2019.
On Feb. 14, 2020, authorities found her body buried in the backyard of a house located on Sweetbriar Drive in St. Martin. The owner of that property, Phillip York, has since been charged with Willard’s murder.
York was initially arrested on Feb. 7, 2020, and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felony. He was later charged with murder after multiple agencies converged on his property Friday and discovered the body of the missing woman buried in the backyard.
According to authorities, it is believed that York and Willard met online. Further investigation led law enforcement to York’s house in Jackson County.
A $350,000 bond was set Tuesday for York. That bond consists of $250,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 bond for the firearm charge.
Authorities haven’t yet said what felony York was previously convicted of.
Sheriff Ezell told WLOX that the victim was reported missing in Florida in October of last year. According to the affidavit filed on Tuesday, it is believed York killed Willard on October 30, 2019.
