Two people shot outside Baptist hospital

According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. outside the hospital on N. State Street.

By Morgan Howard | February 19, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:55 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at Baptist hospital in the employee parking lot Wednesday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart is on scene.

A Baptist spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened on campus. The campus is safe and not on lockdown.

No further details were available.

Two people were wounded and their conditions are not known right now.

Baptist Hospital spokesperson says they are looking into a situation right now.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

